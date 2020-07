Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gated community with elementary school block away. Heart of Lk Mary with medical center within mile of home. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with pond behind, Florida room and fireplace. Master bedroom is oversized with room for work out equipment or reading area or office. Double car garage. Yard care included.