Lake Mary, FL
4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE

4896 San Marino Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4896 San Marino Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
This end unit in ESTANCIA features a private side entry. 4 Bedrooms plus Loft. A rated schools. Main floor owner’s suite is located off of the great room and features a stunning bathroom with dual sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. On the second floor, 3 bedrooms and flexible loft area gives room to spread out. The Kitchen features 42" Norwich Storm overlay cabinetry adorned with Crown Molding, Light Rail & showcased with Satin Nickel hardware along with Calcutta Gold quartz countertops & paired with stainless-steel GE® appliances. 12x24 Cream wood plank ceramic tile laid on 1/3 offset completes the look. Private lot backs onto pond and conservation. Enjoy all the benefits Estancia has to offer. After enjoying a morning cup of coffee from the privacy of your backyard lanai, meet up with friends at the courts for a quick game of basketball. Spend the afternoon lounging by the pool or take the dog for a walk through numerous sun-dappled trails. Each day at Estancia offers endless opportunities for exploration and excitement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE have any available units?
4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE have?
Some of 4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

