4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage

This end unit in ESTANCIA features a private side entry. 4 Bedrooms plus Loft. A rated schools. Main floor owner’s suite is located off of the great room and features a stunning bathroom with dual sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. On the second floor, 3 bedrooms and flexible loft area gives room to spread out. The Kitchen features 42" Norwich Storm overlay cabinetry adorned with Crown Molding, Light Rail & showcased with Satin Nickel hardware along with Calcutta Gold quartz countertops & paired with stainless-steel GE® appliances. 12x24 Cream wood plank ceramic tile laid on 1/3 offset completes the look. Private lot backs onto pond and conservation. Enjoy all the benefits Estancia has to offer. After enjoying a morning cup of coffee from the privacy of your backyard lanai, meet up with friends at the courts for a quick game of basketball. Spend the afternoon lounging by the pool or take the dog for a walk through numerous sun-dappled trails. Each day at Estancia offers endless opportunities for exploration and excitement.