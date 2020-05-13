4896 SAN MARTINO DRIVE

Amenities
This end unit in ESTANCIA features a private side entry. 4 Bedrooms plus Loft. A rated schools. Main floor owner’s suite is located off of the great room and features a stunning bathroom with dual sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. On the second floor, 3 bedrooms and flexible loft area gives room to spread out. The Kitchen features 42" Norwich Storm overlay cabinetry adorned with Crown Molding, Light Rail & showcased with Satin Nickel hardware along with Calcutta Gold quartz countertops & paired with stainless-steel GE® appliances. 12x24 Cream wood plank ceramic tile laid on 1/3 offset completes the look. Private lot backs onto pond and conservation. Enjoy all the benefits Estancia has to offer. After enjoying a morning cup of coffee from the privacy of your backyard lanai, meet up with friends at the courts for a quick game of basketball. Spend the afternoon lounging by the pool or take the dog for a walk through numerous sun-dappled trails. Each day at Estancia offers endless opportunities for exploration and excitement.