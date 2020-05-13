All apartments in Lake Mary
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

4220 Messina Drive

4220 Messina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4220 Messina Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

putting green
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
garage
media room
tennis court
Gorgeous 3 Bed 5 Bath w/ Bonus Room Gated Townhouse for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! FOUNTAIN PARKE!!! - Amazing 3 Bed with Bonus Room 5 Bath Gated Townhouse in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the upscale community of Fountain Parke! This 4 story townhouse is a MUST SEE!!! The first floor features a beautiful bedroom with a charming bathroom. The bathroom has a stand-in shower and linen closet for storing all your toiletries. First level also includes a storage closet in the hallway. The second floor showcases a very ATTRACTIVE living/dining area for entertaining family and friends. There is also a 1/2 bath available for house guests. The kitchen displays BEAUTIFUL counter tops, STUNNING stainless appliances, food pantry and a cute nook. Master suite is located on the third level, complete with two closets for all your apparel. The master bath has it all! Two separate vanities with plenty of storage below, stand-in shower and a soaking tub for relaxing. Make your way down the hallway to an additional bedroom with an AMAZING view of the Fountain Parke community! BONUS room with a SPECTACULAR view of the community AND a peaceful view of the landscape. This can be used as an office, media room or pretty much anything. THIS PLACE IS A MUST SEE! SO MANY NEAT FEATURES. Don't worry about trying to catch your breath from this amazing place. There are elevators to assist you to each floor. The neighborhood offers a beautiful community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and playground. Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Crystal Lake Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JUNE!!

(RLNE4403089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 Messina Drive have any available units?
4220 Messina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 4220 Messina Drive have?
Some of 4220 Messina Drive's amenities include putting green, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 Messina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4220 Messina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 Messina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4220 Messina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4220 Messina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4220 Messina Drive offers parking.
Does 4220 Messina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 Messina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 Messina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4220 Messina Drive has a pool.
Does 4220 Messina Drive have accessible units?
No, 4220 Messina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 Messina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 Messina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4220 Messina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4220 Messina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

