4220 Messina Drive

Amenities

putting green pet friendly garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking playground pool pool table putting green garage media room tennis court

Gorgeous 3 Bed 5 Bath w/ Bonus Room Gated Townhouse for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! FOUNTAIN PARKE!!! - Amazing 3 Bed with Bonus Room 5 Bath Gated Townhouse in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the upscale community of Fountain Parke! This 4 story townhouse is a MUST SEE!!! The first floor features a beautiful bedroom with a charming bathroom. The bathroom has a stand-in shower and linen closet for storing all your toiletries. First level also includes a storage closet in the hallway. The second floor showcases a very ATTRACTIVE living/dining area for entertaining family and friends. There is also a 1/2 bath available for house guests. The kitchen displays BEAUTIFUL counter tops, STUNNING stainless appliances, food pantry and a cute nook. Master suite is located on the third level, complete with two closets for all your apparel. The master bath has it all! Two separate vanities with plenty of storage below, stand-in shower and a soaking tub for relaxing. Make your way down the hallway to an additional bedroom with an AMAZING view of the Fountain Parke community! BONUS room with a SPECTACULAR view of the community AND a peaceful view of the landscape. This can be used as an office, media room or pretty much anything. THIS PLACE IS A MUST SEE! SO MANY NEAT FEATURES. Don't worry about trying to catch your breath from this amazing place. There are elevators to assist you to each floor. The neighborhood offers a beautiful community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and playground. Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Crystal Lake Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JUNE!!



(RLNE4403089)