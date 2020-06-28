289 Ruskin Street

Amenities

Beautiful UPDATED 2 bed 2 bath Home in Lake Mary, FL! HOME SWEET HOME! - Beautiful UPDATED 2 bed 2 bath Home in Lake Mary, FL! HOME SWEET HOME! You feel right at home the moment you step in this updated home! SPACIOUS living area has BRAND NEW flooring! CHARMING kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, ample amount of cabinetry and breakfast bar. Bedrooms and baths are a great size! MUST SEE!!!! Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Mary Elementary School, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High School and Seminole State College. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



