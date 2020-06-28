All apartments in Lake Mary
289 Ruskin Street
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

289 Ruskin Street

289 Ruskin Street · No Longer Available
Location

289 Ruskin Street, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful UPDATED 2 bed 2 bath Home in Lake Mary, FL! HOME SWEET HOME! - Beautiful UPDATED 2 bed 2 bath Home in Lake Mary, FL! HOME SWEET HOME! You feel right at home the moment you step in this updated home! SPACIOUS living area has BRAND NEW flooring! CHARMING kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, ample amount of cabinetry and breakfast bar. Bedrooms and baths are a great size! MUST SEE!!!! Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Mary Elementary School, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High School and Seminole State College. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE4313777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Ruskin Street have any available units?
289 Ruskin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 289 Ruskin Street have?
Some of 289 Ruskin Street's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Ruskin Street currently offering any rent specials?
289 Ruskin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Ruskin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 289 Ruskin Street is pet friendly.
Does 289 Ruskin Street offer parking?
Yes, 289 Ruskin Street offers parking.
Does 289 Ruskin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 289 Ruskin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Ruskin Street have a pool?
No, 289 Ruskin Street does not have a pool.
Does 289 Ruskin Street have accessible units?
No, 289 Ruskin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Ruskin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 289 Ruskin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 289 Ruskin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 Ruskin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
