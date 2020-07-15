All apartments in Lake Mary
278 Hanging Moss Circle.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

278 Hanging Moss Circle

278 Hanging Moss Circle · (407) 258-1332
Location

278 Hanging Moss Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 278 Hanging Moss Circle · Avail. Aug 1

$1,775

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1669 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
278 Hanging Moss Circle Available 08/01/20 ADORABLE 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Huntington Landing - Welcome home to this ADORABLE home in Lake Mary, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. Kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. GORGEOUS backyard and screened in patio. Separate dining area. Large master suite. Community features a pool, playground and basketball court.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Woodlands Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School and Lake Mary High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. No pets. This property is professionally leased by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4956671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 278 Hanging Moss Circle have any available units?
278 Hanging Moss Circle has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 278 Hanging Moss Circle have?
Some of 278 Hanging Moss Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 278 Hanging Moss Circle currently offering any rent specials?
278 Hanging Moss Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 Hanging Moss Circle pet-friendly?
No, 278 Hanging Moss Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 278 Hanging Moss Circle offer parking?
No, 278 Hanging Moss Circle does not offer parking.
Does 278 Hanging Moss Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 278 Hanging Moss Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 Hanging Moss Circle have a pool?
Yes, 278 Hanging Moss Circle has a pool.
Does 278 Hanging Moss Circle have accessible units?
No, 278 Hanging Moss Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 278 Hanging Moss Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 278 Hanging Moss Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 278 Hanging Moss Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 278 Hanging Moss Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

