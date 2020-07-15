Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court playground pool

278 Hanging Moss Circle Available 08/01/20 ADORABLE 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Huntington Landing - Welcome home to this ADORABLE home in Lake Mary, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. Kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. GORGEOUS backyard and screened in patio. Separate dining area. Large master suite. Community features a pool, playground and basketball court.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Woodlands Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School and Lake Mary High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. No pets. This property is professionally leased by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4956671)