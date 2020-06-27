All apartments in Lake Mary
1891 Valley Wood Way
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

1891 Valley Wood Way

1891 Valley Wood Way · No Longer Available
Location

1891 Valley Wood Way, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1891 Valley Wood Way Available 07/22/19 Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL ! - Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! This home is located in the beautiful community of Huntington Pointe. Spacious 2 story home. Great kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Large living/dining area for entertaining. All bedrooms and laundry room are located on the second floor and formal dining and living areas on the first floor. Nice fenced in backyard with a screened pool. The community also features two pools and a basketball court. Conveniently located just minutes from I4 as well as a multitude of shopping and dining options. Zoned for Woodlands Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Lake Mary High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. Available July 22nd, 2019

(RLNE3756323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1891 Valley Wood Way have any available units?
1891 Valley Wood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 1891 Valley Wood Way have?
Some of 1891 Valley Wood Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1891 Valley Wood Way currently offering any rent specials?
1891 Valley Wood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1891 Valley Wood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1891 Valley Wood Way is pet friendly.
Does 1891 Valley Wood Way offer parking?
Yes, 1891 Valley Wood Way offers parking.
Does 1891 Valley Wood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1891 Valley Wood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1891 Valley Wood Way have a pool?
Yes, 1891 Valley Wood Way has a pool.
Does 1891 Valley Wood Way have accessible units?
No, 1891 Valley Wood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1891 Valley Wood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1891 Valley Wood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1891 Valley Wood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1891 Valley Wood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
