1891 Valley Wood Way Available 07/22/19 Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL ! - Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! This home is located in the beautiful community of Huntington Pointe. Spacious 2 story home. Great kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Large living/dining area for entertaining. All bedrooms and laundry room are located on the second floor and formal dining and living areas on the first floor. Nice fenced in backyard with a screened pool. The community also features two pools and a basketball court. Conveniently located just minutes from I4 as well as a multitude of shopping and dining options. Zoned for Woodlands Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Lake Mary High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. Available July 22nd, 2019



