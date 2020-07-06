All apartments in Lake Mary
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:31 AM

1052 PARMA CIRCLE

1052 Parma Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1052 Parma Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury 3 bedroom + Den townhome located in the prestigious Fountain Parke at Lake Mary. HIGHLY DESIRED VENICE FLOORPLAN with OVER 2,000 SQFT and beautiful balcony & Patio.. Located within walking distance to Shops, Restaurants, and Medical Facilities. This three story townhome features a den, full bath, and garage on the first floor. Great room design, on second story with dining room opening up to the kitchen and grand room next to kitchen and dining room. Kitchen features granite kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances. Third level features master suite, master bath with quartz countertops, as well as two additional bedrooms with a second bath. Located in the highly sought after Seminole County School System. This rental will not last long. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 PARMA CIRCLE have any available units?
1052 PARMA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 1052 PARMA CIRCLE have?
Some of 1052 PARMA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 PARMA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1052 PARMA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 PARMA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1052 PARMA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 1052 PARMA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1052 PARMA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1052 PARMA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1052 PARMA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 PARMA CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1052 PARMA CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1052 PARMA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1052 PARMA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 PARMA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1052 PARMA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1052 PARMA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1052 PARMA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

