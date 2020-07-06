1052 PARMA CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury 3 bedroom + Den townhome located in the prestigious Fountain Parke at Lake Mary. HIGHLY DESIRED VENICE FLOORPLAN with OVER 2,000 SQFT and beautiful balcony & Patio.. Located within walking distance to Shops, Restaurants, and Medical Facilities. This three story townhome features a den, full bath, and garage on the first floor. Great room design, on second story with dining room opening up to the kitchen and grand room next to kitchen and dining room. Kitchen features granite kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances. Third level features master suite, master bath with quartz countertops, as well as two additional bedrooms with a second bath. Located in the highly sought after Seminole County School System. This rental will not last long. Schedule your appointment today!