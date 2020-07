Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities gym game room pool pet friendly

SPACIOUS FURNISHED 55+ COMMUNITY - READY FOR MOVE IN! Very open & spacious home 2/2 in Bonfire 55+ Community in Leesburg.

Shows very well. Large Sunroom with A/C.

Lots of extra storage space. Shed for extra storage. Washer & Dryer included.

Great price for this lovely home. Pool, fitness center, game room, great location.

Shown by Appointment Only.



No Cats Allowed



