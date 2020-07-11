5710 Spinnaker Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool table garage

Absolutely Gorgeous Home featuring: Golf Course Frontage; Three-Car Garage, plus 2 Golf Cart Garages; Two Large Screened-Lanais with panoramic Golf Course Views; Large Family Room w/ regulation Pool Table, Wet-Bar w/ Granite Countertop and Wood Cabinets, and an adjoining bedroom and full bath; Island Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops and New Stainless Appliances; Roof Replaced (2013) Two Zones of HVAC w/ one replaced (2016) the other (2018) Ceramic Tile Flooring; 24/7 Gated Security; Community Boat Launch and Canal Access to Lake Griffin. Easy access to The Villages and its abundance of restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and 12 championship golf and country clubs, and more.



First month rent, one month security deposit, pet fee is $250, application fee $50.00. Additional deposit may be required depending on application.