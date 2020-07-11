All apartments in Lake County
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

5710 Spinnaker Loop

5710 Spinaker Loop · No Longer Available
Location

5710 Spinaker Loop, Lake County, FL 32159
Harbor Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool table
garage
Absolutely Gorgeous Home featuring: Golf Course Frontage; Three-Car Garage, plus 2 Golf Cart Garages; Two Large Screened-Lanais with panoramic Golf Course Views; Large Family Room w/ regulation Pool Table, Wet-Bar w/ Granite Countertop and Wood Cabinets, and an adjoining bedroom and full bath; Island Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops and New Stainless Appliances; Roof Replaced (2013) Two Zones of HVAC w/ one replaced (2016) the other (2018) Ceramic Tile Flooring; 24/7 Gated Security; Community Boat Launch and Canal Access to Lake Griffin. Easy access to The Villages and its abundance of restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and 12 championship golf and country clubs, and more.

First month rent, one month security deposit, pet fee is $250, application fee $50.00. Additional deposit may be required depending on application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5710 Spinnaker Loop have any available units?
5710 Spinnaker Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 5710 Spinnaker Loop have?
Some of 5710 Spinnaker Loop's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5710 Spinnaker Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5710 Spinnaker Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5710 Spinnaker Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 5710 Spinnaker Loop is pet friendly.
Does 5710 Spinnaker Loop offer parking?
Yes, 5710 Spinnaker Loop offers parking.
Does 5710 Spinnaker Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5710 Spinnaker Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5710 Spinnaker Loop have a pool?
No, 5710 Spinnaker Loop does not have a pool.
Does 5710 Spinnaker Loop have accessible units?
No, 5710 Spinnaker Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5710 Spinnaker Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 5710 Spinnaker Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5710 Spinnaker Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5710 Spinnaker Loop has units with air conditioning.
