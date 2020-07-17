All apartments in Lake County
5009 Harbor Heights
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5009 Harbor Heights

5009 Harbor Heights · (352) 343-5500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5009 Harbor Heights, Lake County, FL 32159
Harbor Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5009 Harbor Heights · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
R2-FRA The Grove at Harbor Hills - This gorgeous three bedroom, two bath home has all the upgrades.
Open floor plan. Large kitchen with granite counter tops.
Water and lawn care are included in the rent. Only have to pay for electric.
12x27 birdcage with privacy. Large two car garage with golf cart parking.

Available July 10, 2020.

No smoking and no pets.

Rent: $1,900.00
Sec. Dep. 1,950.00
Tech Fee: 20.00 (Monthly)
Application Fee: 60.00 per resident over 18

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2580699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 Harbor Heights have any available units?
5009 Harbor Heights has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5009 Harbor Heights currently offering any rent specials?
5009 Harbor Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 Harbor Heights pet-friendly?
No, 5009 Harbor Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 5009 Harbor Heights offer parking?
Yes, 5009 Harbor Heights offers parking.
Does 5009 Harbor Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5009 Harbor Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 Harbor Heights have a pool?
No, 5009 Harbor Heights does not have a pool.
Does 5009 Harbor Heights have accessible units?
No, 5009 Harbor Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 Harbor Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 5009 Harbor Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5009 Harbor Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 5009 Harbor Heights does not have units with air conditioning.
