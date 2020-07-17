5009 Harbor Heights

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

R2-FRA The Grove at Harbor Hills - This gorgeous three bedroom, two bath home has all the upgrades.

Open floor plan. Large kitchen with granite counter tops.

Water and lawn care are included in the rent. Only have to pay for electric.

12x27 birdcage with privacy. Large two car garage with golf cart parking.



Available July 10, 2020.



No smoking and no pets.



Rent: $1,900.00

Sec. Dep. 1,950.00

Tech Fee: 20.00 (Monthly)

Application Fee: 60.00 per resident over 18



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2580699)