This trailer is located in the Blue Parrot RV park. It's nicely placed on a corner lot. There's a paved patio and a propane chi mania fire place. There's a pool close by and lots of activity's to take part in. Paved streets and laundry if needed. This unit has a large screened in area. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135912p Property Id 135912
(RLNE5013003)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 40840 CR 25 lady lake fla have any available units?
40840 CR 25 lady lake fla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 40840 CR 25 lady lake fla have?
Some of 40840 CR 25 lady lake fla's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40840 CR 25 lady lake fla currently offering any rent specials?
40840 CR 25 lady lake fla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40840 CR 25 lady lake fla pet-friendly?
Yes, 40840 CR 25 lady lake fla is pet friendly.
Does 40840 CR 25 lady lake fla offer parking?
No, 40840 CR 25 lady lake fla does not offer parking.
Does 40840 CR 25 lady lake fla have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40840 CR 25 lady lake fla offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40840 CR 25 lady lake fla have a pool?
Yes, 40840 CR 25 lady lake fla has a pool.
Does 40840 CR 25 lady lake fla have accessible units?
No, 40840 CR 25 lady lake fla does not have accessible units.
Does 40840 CR 25 lady lake fla have units with dishwashers?
No, 40840 CR 25 lady lake fla does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40840 CR 25 lady lake fla have units with air conditioning?
No, 40840 CR 25 lady lake fla does not have units with air conditioning.