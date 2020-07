Amenities

4 - 12 Month Lease Available - Make SUMMER MEMORIES on the LAKE! Lovely LAKEHOUSE in the small town of Umatilla, 6 MONTH LEASE ONLY. FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME WITH FLORIDA ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN AREA and tiled FLOORS. KITCHEN and BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN UPDATED! Private dock for fishing in the bass STOCKED lake. YARD CARE INCLUDED IN RENT. NO PETS & NO SMOKERS.