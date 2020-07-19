All apartments in Lake County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3940 Palm Dr

3940 Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3940 Palm Drive, Lake County, FL 34748

Three bedroom/2 bath home with a large fenced backyard. Home is in a comfortable subdivision located on south 27. Attached one car garage for added storage. This home has an open concept kitchen and dinning with bonus family room. Plenty of space for everyone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3940 Palm Dr have any available units?
3940 Palm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 3940 Palm Dr have?
Some of 3940 Palm Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3940 Palm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3940 Palm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3940 Palm Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3940 Palm Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 3940 Palm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3940 Palm Dr offers parking.
Does 3940 Palm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3940 Palm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3940 Palm Dr have a pool?
No, 3940 Palm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3940 Palm Dr have accessible units?
No, 3940 Palm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3940 Palm Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3940 Palm Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3940 Palm Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3940 Palm Dr has units with air conditioning.
