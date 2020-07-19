Three bedroom/2 bath home with a large fenced backyard. Home is in a comfortable subdivision located on south 27. Attached one car garage for added storage. This home has an open concept kitchen and dinning with bonus family room. Plenty of space for everyone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3940 Palm Dr have any available units?
3940 Palm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 3940 Palm Dr have?
Some of 3940 Palm Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3940 Palm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3940 Palm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.