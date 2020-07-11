All apartments in Lake County
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

36740 Reserve Drive Lake

36740 Reserve Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

36740 Reserve Drive, Lake County, FL 32736

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 36740 Reserve Drive Eustis, Fl. 32736 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 36740 Reserve Drive Eustis, Fl. 32736. Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Includes lawn service; Water source is from a well and tenants are responsible for salt for water system. Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted.

Driving Directions: Take the 429 to Kelly Park Road Exit; Right onto Kelly Park Road; Left onto Plymouth Sorrento Road; Right onto State Road 46; Left onto County Road 437; Right onto State Road 44; Left onto Reserve Drive

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4774870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36740 Reserve Drive Lake have any available units?
36740 Reserve Drive Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 36740 Reserve Drive Lake have?
Some of 36740 Reserve Drive Lake's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36740 Reserve Drive Lake currently offering any rent specials?
36740 Reserve Drive Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36740 Reserve Drive Lake pet-friendly?
No, 36740 Reserve Drive Lake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 36740 Reserve Drive Lake offer parking?
No, 36740 Reserve Drive Lake does not offer parking.
Does 36740 Reserve Drive Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36740 Reserve Drive Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36740 Reserve Drive Lake have a pool?
No, 36740 Reserve Drive Lake does not have a pool.
Does 36740 Reserve Drive Lake have accessible units?
No, 36740 Reserve Drive Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 36740 Reserve Drive Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36740 Reserve Drive Lake has units with dishwashers.
Does 36740 Reserve Drive Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36740 Reserve Drive Lake has units with air conditioning.
