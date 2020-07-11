36740 Reserve Drive Lake

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 36740 Reserve Drive Eustis, Fl. 32736 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 36740 Reserve Drive Eustis, Fl. 32736. Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Includes lawn service; Water source is from a well and tenants are responsible for salt for water system. Call to schedule a showing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Driving Directions: Take the 429 to Kelly Park Road Exit; Right onto Kelly Park Road; Left onto Plymouth Sorrento Road; Right onto State Road 46; Left onto County Road 437; Right onto State Road 44; Left onto Reserve Drive



No Pets Allowed



