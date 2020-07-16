All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE

3100 Ambersweet Place · (847) 865-9309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3100 Ambersweet Place, Lake County, FL 34711

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NESTLED AMONG ROLLING HILLS AND THE SPARKLING LAKES OF CLERMONT When you pass through the gates of Waterbrooke, you will quickly be struck by the unique architectural details that make this community so impressive. A mix of Coastal, Craftsman, and Florida Traditional-inspired designs contribute to the unique streetscape of this community. Tucked away in the historic town of Clermont, Waterbrooke is close to all the natural beauty, recreation, and entertainment needs to enjoy life. From the rolling hills, to numerous lakes and trails offered throughout the area, Waterbrooke is a serene small-town escape from the bustle of Orlando's urban core. Enjoy a day of fishing at any of the Clermont Chain of Lakes; enjoy one of the many weekly festivals held at Waterfront Park; take a stroll through downtown Clermont discovering the unique retail shops, restaurants, and businesses; jog the 10-mile Clay Loop; or, if golf is your game, play at any of the area championship courses. With an array of parks, paved trails, piers, a boardwalk, and splash pad, you will discover the hardest part of living in Waterbrooke are you deciding what they plan on doing with their day. The community is in close proximity to major employers, major thoroughfares, and the ever enjoyable Walt Disney World Resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE have any available units?
3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE offers parking.
Does 3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE have a pool?
No, 3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
Oaks at Southlake Commons
130 Town Center Blvd
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way
Lady Lake, FL 32159
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Hills, FLLake Mary, FLConway, FLApopka, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLGroveland, FLLeesburg, FLMascotte, FLLady Lake, FLThe Villages, FLTavares, FLWildwood, FLDeBary, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity