3100 AMBERSWEET PLACE

NESTLED AMONG ROLLING HILLS AND THE SPARKLING LAKES OF CLERMONT When you pass through the gates of Waterbrooke, you will quickly be struck by the unique architectural details that make this community so impressive. A mix of Coastal, Craftsman, and Florida Traditional-inspired designs contribute to the unique streetscape of this community. Tucked away in the historic town of Clermont, Waterbrooke is close to all the natural beauty, recreation, and entertainment needs to enjoy life. From the rolling hills, to numerous lakes and trails offered throughout the area, Waterbrooke is a serene small-town escape from the bustle of Orlando's urban core. Enjoy a day of fishing at any of the Clermont Chain of Lakes; enjoy one of the many weekly festivals held at Waterfront Park; take a stroll through downtown Clermont discovering the unique retail shops, restaurants, and businesses; jog the 10-mile Clay Loop; or, if golf is your game, play at any of the area championship courses. With an array of parks, paved trails, piers, a boardwalk, and splash pad, you will discover the hardest part of living in Waterbrooke are you deciding what they plan on doing with their day. The community is in close proximity to major employers, major thoroughfares, and the ever enjoyable Walt Disney World Resort.