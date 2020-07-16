285 W OAK HILL ROAD

Amenities

Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home available for Rent or Rent with Option to Purchase - Home also available for traditional purchase.

Move in ready home with private neighborhood dock on a 1/4 acre cul-de-sac lot. Home has been completely renovated and remodeled with upgrades in every room! Home features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Lot includes space for a boat and RV. NEW ROOF JULY 2017 - NEW AC's AUGUST 2017 NEW FEATURES INCLUDE- Tile, Carpet and pad, AC units and - inside and out - Custom Solid Wood Cabinets with Soft Close Drawers, High end Quartz Counter Tops, Doors and Trim, Paint inside and out, Tubs, Toilets, Sinks, Faucets, Plumbing. Lighting, Ceiling Fans, etc. New Stainless Steel Appliances to include Microwave, Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and a new Garbage Disposal. Home Features a Beautiful kitchen, perfect for entertaining or your gourmet chef, completed by a large dining area and great room. Bonus room is perfect for a second family room or game/bar area. Pictures do not do this beautiful home justice. Welcome Home!