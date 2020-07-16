All apartments in Lake County
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:02 PM

285 W OAK HILL ROAD

285 West Oak Hill Road · (321) 287-2192
Location

285 West Oak Hill Road, Lake County, FL 32757

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2812 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home available for Rent or Rent with Option to Purchase - Home also available for traditional purchase.
Move in ready home with private neighborhood dock on a 1/4 acre cul-de-sac lot. Home has been completely renovated and remodeled with upgrades in every room! Home features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Lot includes space for a boat and RV. NEW ROOF JULY 2017 - NEW AC's AUGUST 2017 NEW FEATURES INCLUDE- Tile, Carpet and pad, AC units and - inside and out - Custom Solid Wood Cabinets with Soft Close Drawers, High end Quartz Counter Tops, Doors and Trim, Paint inside and out, Tubs, Toilets, Sinks, Faucets, Plumbing. Lighting, Ceiling Fans, etc. New Stainless Steel Appliances to include Microwave, Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and a new Garbage Disposal. Home Features a Beautiful kitchen, perfect for entertaining or your gourmet chef, completed by a large dining area and great room. Bonus room is perfect for a second family room or game/bar area. Pictures do not do this beautiful home justice. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 W OAK HILL ROAD have any available units?
285 W OAK HILL ROAD has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 285 W OAK HILL ROAD have?
Some of 285 W OAK HILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 W OAK HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
285 W OAK HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 W OAK HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 285 W OAK HILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 285 W OAK HILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 285 W OAK HILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 285 W OAK HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 285 W OAK HILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 W OAK HILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 285 W OAK HILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 285 W OAK HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 285 W OAK HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 285 W OAK HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 285 W OAK HILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 285 W OAK HILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 285 W OAK HILL ROAD has units with air conditioning.
