27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A

Amenities
Single-level home is on a beautiful five-acre sanctuary which is great for exercise and entertaining. There are two master suites each with beautiful baths for adults 55 and older which is easily accessible in all areas. No move-in setup costs are needed which is ideal for a second residence situation. The rent is $2,700 plus $500 for all amenities as follows… electric, water, gas, telephone, internet, cable, a generator to cover the stormy season, and a caretaker on the property who handles all outside care. The home is completely furnished, and all kitchen, bedroom and bath accoutrements are available. An INDOOR cat can be considered without a fee. .