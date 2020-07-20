All apartments in Lake County
Last updated August 16 2019 at 7:49 PM

27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A

27845 County Road 44a · No Longer Available
Location

27845 County Road 44a, Lake County, FL 32736

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
furnished
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Single-level home is on a beautiful five-acre sanctuary which is great for exercise and entertaining. There are two master suites each with beautiful baths for adults 55 and older which is easily accessible in all areas. No move-in setup costs are needed which is ideal for a second residence situation. The rent is $2,700 plus $500 for all amenities as follows… electric, water, gas, telephone, internet, cable, a generator to cover the stormy season, and a caretaker on the property who handles all outside care. The home is completely furnished, and all kitchen, bedroom and bath accoutrements are available. An INDOOR cat can be considered without a fee. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A have any available units?
27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A have?
Some of 27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A currently offering any rent specials?
27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A pet-friendly?
Yes, 27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A is pet friendly.
Does 27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A offer parking?
No, 27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A does not offer parking.
Does 27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A have a pool?
No, 27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A does not have a pool.
Does 27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A have accessible units?
No, 27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A does not have accessible units.
Does 27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A has units with dishwashers.
Does 27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A have units with air conditioning?
No, 27845 COUNTY ROAD 44A does not have units with air conditioning.
