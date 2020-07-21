26608 Racquet Circle

Amenities

gym pool air conditioning pool table tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities gym pool pool table hot tub tennis court

Large Conservation Lot - 55+ Community - Highland Lakes - Really nice home in Highland Lakes. No back neighbors on a conservation lot.

So peaceful! Sunroom is huge with windows all across the back & side. Use all year long with a portable a/c that works in the sunroom. Home has a screened in front entry.

Open the front door and back lanai and you get a great breeze flowing through the home! Brick pavers driveway and walkway. This home is worth checking out!

Shown by appointment only!



(RLNE5168892)