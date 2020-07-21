All apartments in Lake County
Last updated December 23 2019 at 7:48 AM

26608 Racquet Circle

26608 Racquet Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

26608 Racquet Circle, Lake County, FL 34748
Highland Lakes

Amenities

gym
pool
air conditioning
pool table
tennis court
hot tub
Large Conservation Lot - 55+ Community - Highland Lakes - Really nice home in Highland Lakes. No back neighbors on a conservation lot.
So peaceful! Sunroom is huge with windows all across the back & side. Use all year long with a portable a/c that works in the sunroom. Home has a screened in front entry.
Open the front door and back lanai and you get a great breeze flowing through the home! Brick pavers driveway and walkway. This home is worth checking out!
Shown by appointment only!

(RLNE5168892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26608 Racquet Circle have any available units?
26608 Racquet Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 26608 Racquet Circle have?
Some of 26608 Racquet Circle's amenities include gym, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26608 Racquet Circle currently offering any rent specials?
26608 Racquet Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26608 Racquet Circle pet-friendly?
No, 26608 Racquet Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 26608 Racquet Circle offer parking?
No, 26608 Racquet Circle does not offer parking.
Does 26608 Racquet Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26608 Racquet Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26608 Racquet Circle have a pool?
Yes, 26608 Racquet Circle has a pool.
Does 26608 Racquet Circle have accessible units?
No, 26608 Racquet Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 26608 Racquet Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 26608 Racquet Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26608 Racquet Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26608 Racquet Circle has units with air conditioning.
