26030 NEWCOMBE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage tennis court

End Unit Villa is very spacious and light and bright with many windows. Shows very well.



New wood flooring, fixtures ,fresh paint on the interior and the entry door.



Dining room, breakfast nook off the kitchen. 2 master suites with their own patio and one master has a separate area that converts this bath to a 1/2 bath for your guests. Florida room to relax and enjoy your coffee in the morning or wine in the evening after a day of enjoying all the activities in this 55+ gated community. . 2 car garage, utility sink and extra storage in garage. There is also extra parking for guests behind the home. Prefer 18 month lease. Lawn care and maintenance included.



Indoor and outdoor pool, walking trails, tennis and indoor and outdoor pickleball, basketball court inside, fitness center, clubhouse, craft room, billiards, darts, and much more!