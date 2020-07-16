All apartments in Lake County
1938 Cornelia Drive

1938 Cornelia Drive · (352) 559-6400
Location

1938 Cornelia Drive, Lake County, FL 32726

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Like new located in Eustis. A very large fenced yard is nice! This 3/2 should be ready by August 1st. This home is occupied and requires an appointment. Please text Gloria for an appointment. You will be asked to send your photo ID, please. The total cost to move in is the first month, the security of $1,400.00, a one-time lease fee of $75.00, and pets start at $250.00 or more. No aggressive breeds accepted. Text Gloria for an appointment, 352-559-6400. No felonies or evictions, please. A monthly income of $4,200 is necessary to qualify. Tenants must enroll in auto rent deduction collected on the first of the month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Cornelia Drive have any available units?
1938 Cornelia Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1938 Cornelia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Cornelia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Cornelia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1938 Cornelia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1938 Cornelia Drive offer parking?
No, 1938 Cornelia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1938 Cornelia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 Cornelia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Cornelia Drive have a pool?
No, 1938 Cornelia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1938 Cornelia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1938 Cornelia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Cornelia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1938 Cornelia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1938 Cornelia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1938 Cornelia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
