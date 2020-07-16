1938 Cornelia Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Like new located in Eustis. A very large fenced yard is nice! This 3/2 should be ready by August 1st. This home is occupied and requires an appointment. Please text Gloria for an appointment. You will be asked to send your photo ID, please. The total cost to move in is the first month, the security of $1,400.00, a one-time lease fee of $75.00, and pets start at $250.00 or more. No aggressive breeds accepted. Text Gloria for an appointment, 352-559-6400. No felonies or evictions, please. A monthly income of $4,200 is necessary to qualify. Tenants must enroll in auto rent deduction collected on the first of the month.