17836 KATIES LANDING WAY

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

FOUR bedroom TWO bath home located on 11 ACRES! This mobile home has a very open floor plan with carpet in the bedrooms and vinyl flooring int he main living area. Cathedral ceilings make for a spacious feel. The kitchen is open the family room and the inside laundry room is just off the kitchen next to an extra large pantry. ENJOY the views of the pond from the front wooden covered deck or views of the land from the rear deck. There are also three additional outbuildings for the hobbiest in YOU...... plus covered parking. This property sits on 11 acres and just outside of MONTVERDE!