All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 17836 KATIES LANDING WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
17836 KATIES LANDING WAY
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

17836 KATIES LANDING WAY

17836 Katies Landing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17836 Katies Landing, Lake County, FL 34756
Ferndale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FOUR bedroom TWO bath home located on 11 ACRES! This mobile home has a very open floor plan with carpet in the bedrooms and vinyl flooring int he main living area. Cathedral ceilings make for a spacious feel. The kitchen is open the family room and the inside laundry room is just off the kitchen next to an extra large pantry. ENJOY the views of the pond from the front wooden covered deck or views of the land from the rear deck. There are also three additional outbuildings for the hobbiest in YOU...... plus covered parking. This property sits on 11 acres and just outside of MONTVERDE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17836 KATIES LANDING WAY have any available units?
17836 KATIES LANDING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 17836 KATIES LANDING WAY have?
Some of 17836 KATIES LANDING WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17836 KATIES LANDING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
17836 KATIES LANDING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17836 KATIES LANDING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 17836 KATIES LANDING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 17836 KATIES LANDING WAY offer parking?
Yes, 17836 KATIES LANDING WAY offers parking.
Does 17836 KATIES LANDING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17836 KATIES LANDING WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17836 KATIES LANDING WAY have a pool?
No, 17836 KATIES LANDING WAY does not have a pool.
Does 17836 KATIES LANDING WAY have accessible units?
No, 17836 KATIES LANDING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 17836 KATIES LANDING WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17836 KATIES LANDING WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 17836 KATIES LANDING WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 17836 KATIES LANDING WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
Oaks at Southlake Commons
130 Town Center Blvd
Clermont, FL 34714
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Hills, FLLake Mary, FLConway, FLApopka, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLGroveland, FLLeesburg, FLMascotte, FLLady Lake, FLThe Villages, FLTavares, FLWildwood, FLDeBary, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College