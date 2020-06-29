17836 KATIES LANDING WAY

17836 Katies Landing, Lake County, FL 34756 Ferndale
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FOUR bedroom TWO bath home located on 11 ACRES! This mobile home has a very open floor plan with carpet in the bedrooms and vinyl flooring int he main living area. Cathedral ceilings make for a spacious feel. The kitchen is open the family room and the inside laundry room is just off the kitchen next to an extra large pantry. ENJOY the views of the pond from the front wooden covered deck or views of the land from the rear deck. There are also three additional outbuildings for the hobbiest in YOU...... plus covered parking. This property sits on 11 acres and just outside of MONTVERDE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
