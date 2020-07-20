All apartments in Lake County
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:33 PM

16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE

16511 Bayridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16511 Bayridge Drive, Lake County, FL 34711

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
4 bed 3 bath pool home is located in a gated community, in the Heart of Clermont, FL. The home comes furnished and includes a fully-equipped kitchen. The family room includes a flat screen TV, board games in a cabinet by the TV, and Wi-Fi Internet. This home has two master bedrooms, TV, walk in closets, chest of drawers, luxurious en-suite bathrooms, garden tub, separate shower, and a tiki bar. Your little ones will love staying in the twin bedroom. There is a separate laundry room with washer and dryer.

Included in the rent is Cable, Lawn, and Pool Service.

Sorry no pets.

Background criminal and credit check is required.
We require first month and security before move in.
One car garage however has a long driveway.
1 year lease only per HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
