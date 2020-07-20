16511 BAYRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

4 bed 3 bath pool home is located in a gated community, in the Heart of Clermont, FL. The home comes furnished and includes a fully-equipped kitchen. The family room includes a flat screen TV, board games in a cabinet by the TV, and Wi-Fi Internet. This home has two master bedrooms, TV, walk in closets, chest of drawers, luxurious en-suite bathrooms, garden tub, separate shower, and a tiki bar. Your little ones will love staying in the twin bedroom. There is a separate laundry room with washer and dryer.



Included in the rent is Cable, Lawn, and Pool Service.



Sorry no pets.



Background criminal and credit check is required.

We require first month and security before move in.

One car garage however has a long driveway.

1 year lease only per HOA.