16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand new construction home ready for move in now ... Sawgrass Bay, located in a beautiful setting in Clermont, Florida, is the perfect combination of great location, beautiful homes and welcoming community. This family-friendly brand new home community offers amenities, proximity to retail, restaurants and world-famous attractions as well as good schools, including Sawgrass Bay Elementary School located conveniently within Sawgrass Bay.



Located right off U.S. Route 27 and near U.S. 192, Sawgrass Bay is less than 10 minutes from Lake Louisa State Park and less than 30 minutes from Walt Disney World. Sawgrass Bay's location and amenities make it the perfect community for your family.