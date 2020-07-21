All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE

16321 Yelloweyed Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16321 Yelloweyed Dr, Lake County, FL 34714

Amenities

new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new construction home ready for move in now ... Sawgrass Bay, located in a beautiful setting in Clermont, Florida, is the perfect combination of great location, beautiful homes and welcoming community. This family-friendly brand new home community offers amenities, proximity to retail, restaurants and world-famous attractions as well as good schools, including Sawgrass Bay Elementary School located conveniently within Sawgrass Bay.

Located right off U.S. Route 27 and near U.S. 192, Sawgrass Bay is less than 10 minutes from Lake Louisa State Park and less than 30 minutes from Walt Disney World. Sawgrass Bay's location and amenities make it the perfect community for your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE have any available units?
16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
Is 16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16321 YELLOWEYED DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Oaks at Southlake Commons
130 Town Center Blvd
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way
Lady Lake, FL 32159
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Blueberry Hill Apartments
33230 Ryan Dr
Leesburg, FL 34788
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Hills, FLLake Mary, FLConway, FLApopka, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLGroveland, FLLeesburg, FLMascotte, FLLady Lake, FLThe Villages, FLTavares, FLWildwood, FLDeBary, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College