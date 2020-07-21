Rent Calculator
Lake County, FL
160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:21 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE
160 Willow Brook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
160 Willow Brook Drive, Lake County, FL 34748
Pennbrooke
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Penbrooke Fairways 55 Gated Golf Community 2BR/2BA just minutes to Publix and Brownwood at the Villages.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE have any available units?
160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake County, FL
.
Is 160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake County
.
Does 160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
