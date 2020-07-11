15002 OZZI STREET

Amenities

dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to live in this beautiful and well maintained 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home in Verde Park!!! The home features an open floor plan featuring an island kitchen open to the family room. Master bedroom is an owner's retreat with a master bathroom with dual sinks, tub with a separate shower and so much more!!! this home also features a large backyard offering lots of space for everyone during gatherings with family and friends! It's conveniently located near main roads and highways!!! Come see it today!