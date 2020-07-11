All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 15002 OZZI STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
15002 OZZI STREET
Last updated July 22 2019 at 2:44 AM

15002 OZZI STREET

15002 Ozzi Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15002 Ozzi Street, Lake County, FL 34787

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to live in this beautiful and well maintained 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home in Verde Park!!! The home features an open floor plan featuring an island kitchen open to the family room. Master bedroom is an owner's retreat with a master bathroom with dual sinks, tub with a separate shower and so much more!!! this home also features a large backyard offering lots of space for everyone during gatherings with family and friends! It's conveniently located near main roads and highways!!! Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15002 OZZI STREET have any available units?
15002 OZZI STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 15002 OZZI STREET have?
Some of 15002 OZZI STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15002 OZZI STREET currently offering any rent specials?
15002 OZZI STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15002 OZZI STREET pet-friendly?
No, 15002 OZZI STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 15002 OZZI STREET offer parking?
Yes, 15002 OZZI STREET offers parking.
Does 15002 OZZI STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15002 OZZI STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15002 OZZI STREET have a pool?
No, 15002 OZZI STREET does not have a pool.
Does 15002 OZZI STREET have accessible units?
No, 15002 OZZI STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 15002 OZZI STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15002 OZZI STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 15002 OZZI STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 15002 OZZI STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way
Lady Lake, FL 32159
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Hills, FLLake Mary, FLConway, FLApopka, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLGroveland, FLLeesburg, FLMascotte, FLLady Lake, FLThe Villages, FLTavares, FLWildwood, FLDeBary, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College