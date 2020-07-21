14126 Greater Pines Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with Pool - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 bath home with pool & screened in back porch. This home as a formal living and dining room, with 3 full baths. The master bath has separate shower with garden tub and double sinks. It also has a large master bedroom. And there are five different entrances to the pool area. The home has hard wood floors in the living area, and ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms. Pool and lawn care are included in the rent price!



(RLNE2458421)