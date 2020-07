Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent - This home is a very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage. It is conveniently located near Hammock Ridge Road and Highway 27 and is close to everything. Large eat-in space in kitchen, or use the Great Room as a Living Room and Dining Area. Split bedroom plan. Located on large corner lot.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3697397)