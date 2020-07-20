11900 Graces Way

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning Well Maintained Home With Recent Upgrades & A Huge Pool Area. Nestled Under Beautiful Mature Trees Is This Perfect Size Home With 2,027 Of Living Space & 3,766 Of Total Sq Ft. This Home Features An Upgraded Kitchen With New Granite Countertops, A New Designer Backsplash, A Built In Desk, Wood Cabinets, Plus A Breakfast Bar.the Formal Dining Area Is Very Spacious With Many Custom Features And Perfect For An Afternoon Tea Party. There Is A Formal Sitting Area That Is Great For Small Group Conversations. During The Winter Time You May Enjoy The Cozy Fireplace In The Living Area With New Wood Tile Flooring & Custom Window Treatment. The Master Bath Features A New Wood Tile Floor, A New Built In Vanity With Granite Countertop, A Brandnew Custom Showier With Designer Tile, Plus Dual Sinks And Granite Countertops. The Master Bedroom Is Very Spacious With 2 Walk In Closets, & Glass Sliding Doors That Lead Onto The Lanai. The Guest Bedrooms Are Also Very Spacious With A Walk In Closet In One. The Guest Bathroom Also Has New Wood Tile Flooring, And Custom Tile, Plus Granite Countertops. This Property Can Be Your Next Home. Schedule Your Showing Today.



Listing Courtesy Of LAKE COUNTY REALTY GROUP, LLC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.