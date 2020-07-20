All apartments in Lake County
How many bedrooms do you need?
11900 Graces Way
11900 Graces Way

11900 Grace's Way · No Longer Available
Location

11900 Grace's Way, Lake County, FL 34711

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Well Maintained Home With Recent Upgrades & A Huge Pool Area. Nestled Under Beautiful Mature Trees Is This Perfect Size Home With 2,027 Of Living Space & 3,766 Of Total Sq Ft. This Home Features An Upgraded Kitchen With New Granite Countertops, A New Designer Backsplash, A Built In Desk, Wood Cabinets, Plus A Breakfast Bar.the Formal Dining Area Is Very Spacious With Many Custom Features And Perfect For An Afternoon Tea Party. There Is A Formal Sitting Area That Is Great For Small Group Conversations. During The Winter Time You May Enjoy The Cozy Fireplace In The Living Area With New Wood Tile Flooring & Custom Window Treatment. The Master Bath Features A New Wood Tile Floor, A New Built In Vanity With Granite Countertop, A Brandnew Custom Showier With Designer Tile, Plus Dual Sinks And Granite Countertops. The Master Bedroom Is Very Spacious With 2 Walk In Closets, & Glass Sliding Doors That Lead Onto The Lanai. The Guest Bedrooms Are Also Very Spacious With A Walk In Closet In One. The Guest Bathroom Also Has New Wood Tile Flooring, And Custom Tile, Plus Granite Countertops. This Property Can Be Your Next Home. Schedule Your Showing Today.

Listing Courtesy Of LAKE COUNTY REALTY GROUP, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11900 Graces Way have any available units?
11900 Graces Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 11900 Graces Way have?
Some of 11900 Graces Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11900 Graces Way currently offering any rent specials?
11900 Graces Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11900 Graces Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11900 Graces Way is pet friendly.
Does 11900 Graces Way offer parking?
No, 11900 Graces Way does not offer parking.
Does 11900 Graces Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11900 Graces Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11900 Graces Way have a pool?
Yes, 11900 Graces Way has a pool.
Does 11900 Graces Way have accessible units?
No, 11900 Graces Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11900 Graces Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11900 Graces Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11900 Graces Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11900 Graces Way does not have units with air conditioning.
