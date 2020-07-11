All apartments in Lake County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

11554 Autumn Wind Loop

11554 Autumn Wind Loop · (407) 618-9878
Location

11554 Autumn Wind Loop, Lake County, FL 34711

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11554 Autumn Wind Loop · Avail. now

$1,625

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1669 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful and Spacious Home Near Lake in Clermont! - This amazing home has been updated with beautiful gray laminate floors, elegant colors and accents & last technology in kitchen appliances. It is located within minutes from Crescent Lake, Saw Mill Lake & Florence Lake. Screened porch, huge backyard partially fenced and grown trees make this space perfect to spend afternoon outdoors. Split floor plan, two walk in closets in master bedroom and huge master bathroom with enclosed toilet, separate shower, double sinks and large tub, perfect for a relaxing bubble bath. Double garage with washer & dryer. Located in a lovely neighborhood, this home is ready to welcome new tenants! Apply at www.vivaorlandorentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11554 Autumn Wind Loop have any available units?
11554 Autumn Wind Loop has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11554 Autumn Wind Loop have?
Some of 11554 Autumn Wind Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11554 Autumn Wind Loop currently offering any rent specials?
11554 Autumn Wind Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11554 Autumn Wind Loop pet-friendly?
No, 11554 Autumn Wind Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 11554 Autumn Wind Loop offer parking?
Yes, 11554 Autumn Wind Loop offers parking.
Does 11554 Autumn Wind Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11554 Autumn Wind Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11554 Autumn Wind Loop have a pool?
No, 11554 Autumn Wind Loop does not have a pool.
Does 11554 Autumn Wind Loop have accessible units?
No, 11554 Autumn Wind Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 11554 Autumn Wind Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 11554 Autumn Wind Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11554 Autumn Wind Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 11554 Autumn Wind Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
