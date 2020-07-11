11554 Autumn Wind Loop

Amenities

Beautiful and Spacious Home Near Lake in Clermont! - This amazing home has been updated with beautiful gray laminate floors, elegant colors and accents & last technology in kitchen appliances. It is located within minutes from Crescent Lake, Saw Mill Lake & Florence Lake. Screened porch, huge backyard partially fenced and grown trees make this space perfect to spend afternoon outdoors. Split floor plan, two walk in closets in master bedroom and huge master bathroom with enclosed toilet, separate shower, double sinks and large tub, perfect for a relaxing bubble bath. Double garage with washer & dryer. Located in a lovely neighborhood, this home is ready to welcome new tenants! Apply at www.vivaorlandorentals.com



No Pets Allowed



