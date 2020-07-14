Amenities

11054 Windchime Circle Available 04/12/19 3Bdrm Pool Home with Study --- Crescent Bay -- Clermont FL - Fabulous home located in sought after community of Crescent Bay! The community offers a boat ramp with lake access to the Chain of Lakes. This spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with a study, tall ceilings and over 2300 sq. ft. of living space. The home offers an open floor plan. This home is located on a large corner lot with a side entry garage. The screened lanai and pool area are a great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Lawn Care and Pool Care are included in the rents.



