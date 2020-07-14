All apartments in Lake County
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

11054 Windchime Circle

11054 Windchime Cir · No Longer Available
Location

11054 Windchime Cir, Lake County, FL 34711

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11054 Windchime Circle Available 04/12/19 3Bdrm Pool Home with Study --- Crescent Bay -- Clermont FL - Fabulous home located in sought after community of Crescent Bay! The community offers a boat ramp with lake access to the Chain of Lakes. This spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with a study, tall ceilings and over 2300 sq. ft. of living space. The home offers an open floor plan. This home is located on a large corner lot with a side entry garage. The screened lanai and pool area are a great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Lawn Care and Pool Care are included in the rents.

(RLNE4810809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11054 Windchime Circle have any available units?
11054 Windchime Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
Is 11054 Windchime Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11054 Windchime Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11054 Windchime Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11054 Windchime Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11054 Windchime Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11054 Windchime Circle offers parking.
Does 11054 Windchime Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11054 Windchime Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11054 Windchime Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11054 Windchime Circle has a pool.
Does 11054 Windchime Circle have accessible units?
No, 11054 Windchime Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11054 Windchime Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11054 Windchime Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11054 Windchime Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11054 Windchime Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
