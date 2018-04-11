All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3260 Falcon Point Drive

3260 Falcon Point Drive · (321) 689-0820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3260 Falcon Point Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3260 Falcon Point Drive · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2179 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Experience all the best in Florida living - Experience all the best in Florida living with this magnificent 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath a laundry room conveniently located near all the bedrooms, and 30x10 florida room Walking distance from The LOOP Shopping Center (Restaurants, Clothes and much more). Publix is right round the corner. 10-15min to Disney, Sea World, Universal and Orlando International Airport. This home is FRESHLY PAINTED inside, Washer and Dryer Included

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3260 Falcon Point Drive have any available units?
3260 Falcon Point Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 3260 Falcon Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3260 Falcon Point Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 Falcon Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3260 Falcon Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 3260 Falcon Point Drive offer parking?
No, 3260 Falcon Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3260 Falcon Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3260 Falcon Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 Falcon Point Drive have a pool?
No, 3260 Falcon Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3260 Falcon Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 3260 Falcon Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 Falcon Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3260 Falcon Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3260 Falcon Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3260 Falcon Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

