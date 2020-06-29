All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:25 PM

3227 Wickham Avenue

3227 Wickham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3227 Wickham Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
See this charming move-in ready home, enjoy a freshly painted 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms townhouse, new flooring, and kitchen across the street from the community pool and amenities. Located minutes from the loop shopping mall, Disney theme parks, old town, downtown Kissimmee, restaurants, sun rail, and more!!!

Available NOW!!!!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$75 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
Sorry, NO PETS
NO AIRBNB

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3227 Wickham Avenue have any available units?
3227 Wickham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 3227 Wickham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3227 Wickham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3227 Wickham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3227 Wickham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 3227 Wickham Avenue offer parking?
No, 3227 Wickham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3227 Wickham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3227 Wickham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3227 Wickham Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3227 Wickham Avenue has a pool.
Does 3227 Wickham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3227 Wickham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3227 Wickham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3227 Wickham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3227 Wickham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3227 Wickham Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

