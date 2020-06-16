3025 Greystone Loop #303

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly pool elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator pool

***APPLICATION PENDING, DO NOT APPLY*** LIKE NEW! 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH CONDO (NEAR "THE LOOP")** - *************APPLICATION PENDING, DO NOT APPLY***************



Like New! 3 BR 2 Bath, Condo with all major appliances, inside utility room. W/D hook-ups. Screened Balcony. 3rd floor Unit in (Elevator Building), Almost 1500 sq ft! Community pool, clubhouse. Gated Community. Small pet ok! Don't Miss It!

**Applicants must be approved by HOA- process could take up to 15 days**



Sub-Division: Flora Ridge Condominiums

Address: 3025 Greystone Loop

City: Kissimmee

Zip Code: 34741



Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2006

Square Feet: 1495

Pool: Community Pool

Available: 11/05/2019

Rent: $1,295.00

Sec. Dep. $1,295.00

App Fee: $65 per adult



Directions: From John Young Pkwy., go East on Osceola Pkwy., left on Dyer, Right on Flora, right into (Flora Ridge Condominiums Subdivision)

Please call to schedule showing....



Robert Vazquez, Property Manager

email: robert@flarent.com



RV - LB



(RLNE1876890)