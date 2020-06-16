All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 3025 Greystone Loop #303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
3025 Greystone Loop #303
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

3025 Greystone Loop #303

3025 Greystone Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3025 Greystone Loop, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Flora Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
pool
***APPLICATION PENDING, DO NOT APPLY*** LIKE NEW! 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH CONDO (NEAR "THE LOOP")** - *************APPLICATION PENDING, DO NOT APPLY***************

Like New! 3 BR 2 Bath, Condo with all major appliances, inside utility room. W/D hook-ups. Screened Balcony. 3rd floor Unit in (Elevator Building), Almost 1500 sq ft! Community pool, clubhouse. Gated Community. Small pet ok! Don't Miss It!
**Applicants must be approved by HOA- process could take up to 15 days**

Sub-Division: Flora Ridge Condominiums
Address: 3025 Greystone Loop
City: Kissimmee
Zip Code: 34741

Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Year Built: 2006
Square Feet: 1495
Pool: Community Pool
Available: 11/05/2019
Rent: $1,295.00
Sec. Dep. $1,295.00
App Fee: $65 per adult

Directions: From John Young Pkwy., go East on Osceola Pkwy., left on Dyer, Right on Flora, right into (Flora Ridge Condominiums Subdivision)
Please call to schedule showing....

Robert Vazquez, Property Manager
email: robert@flarent.com

RV - LB

(RLNE1876890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Greystone Loop #303 have any available units?
3025 Greystone Loop #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 Greystone Loop #303 have?
Some of 3025 Greystone Loop #303's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Greystone Loop #303 currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Greystone Loop #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Greystone Loop #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3025 Greystone Loop #303 is pet friendly.
Does 3025 Greystone Loop #303 offer parking?
No, 3025 Greystone Loop #303 does not offer parking.
Does 3025 Greystone Loop #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 Greystone Loop #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Greystone Loop #303 have a pool?
Yes, 3025 Greystone Loop #303 has a pool.
Does 3025 Greystone Loop #303 have accessible units?
No, 3025 Greystone Loop #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Greystone Loop #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 Greystone Loop #303 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College