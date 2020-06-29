All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated April 20 2020 at 12:15 PM

2960 Avian Loop

2960 Avian Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2960 Avian Loop, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Bermuda Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Single family home in the Manned GATED community of Tapestry. This beautiful "Antigua" floor plan is around the corner from the amazing Tapestry clubhouse and pool. The home is single story featuring 4 Bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms - offering the "In-law suite" upgrade. The large master bedroom offers an en-suite master bath complete with semi-frame-less shower and separate tub. All bathrooms are upgraded with 34" raised vanities. The home features a large living/dining room combo, kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, upgraded faucets, and appliances. The laundry room is right off the kitchen and has been pre-plumbed for a laundry tub - home also includes the washer and dryer and full appliance package. Home features 18 x 18 tile throughout with the comfort of carpet in the bedrooms. Bring the outside in with a large covered back patio with stack-able sliders and a quaint front porch for morning coffee. The community of Tapestry has outstanding amenities that include and outdoor pool and patio, water slide, splash pad, cabana, play area, dog park, fitness center, sports fields, and walking and bike trails throughout the community. It is also minutes away from shopping and a short drive to area theme parks and airport. Make an appointment today to see this amazing home! Sorry No Pets.

Available NOW!!!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
$75 Application Fee Per Adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Ask me about HOA applications for this property

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 Avian Loop have any available units?
2960 Avian Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2960 Avian Loop have?
Some of 2960 Avian Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 Avian Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2960 Avian Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 Avian Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2960 Avian Loop is pet friendly.
Does 2960 Avian Loop offer parking?
No, 2960 Avian Loop does not offer parking.
Does 2960 Avian Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2960 Avian Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 Avian Loop have a pool?
Yes, 2960 Avian Loop has a pool.
Does 2960 Avian Loop have accessible units?
No, 2960 Avian Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 Avian Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2960 Avian Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

