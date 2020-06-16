Amenities

2854 Eastham Lane Available 07/03/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome For Rent at 2854 Eastham Lane Kissimmee, FL 34741 - Gated Community



3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome For Rent at 2854 Eastham Lane Kissimmee, FL 34741. This townhome has a Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, 2 car garage. Call to schedule a showing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Celena.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: Take John Young Parkway South of Osceola Parkway; Right onto Thacker Avenue; Right onto Dyer Blvd.; Left onto Flora Blvd.; take the 2nd Right onto Eastham Lane.



No Pets Allowed



