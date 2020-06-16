All apartments in Kissimmee
2854 Eastham Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2854 Eastham Lane

2854 Eastham Lane · (407) 298-9777 ext. 3936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2854 Eastham Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cypress Reserve

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2854 Eastham Lane · Avail. Jul 3

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2854 Eastham Lane Available 07/03/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome For Rent at 2854 Eastham Lane Kissimmee, FL 34741 - Gated Community

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome For Rent at 2854 Eastham Lane Kissimmee, FL 34741. This townhome has a Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, 2 car garage. Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Celena.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take John Young Parkway South of Osceola Parkway; Right onto Thacker Avenue; Right onto Dyer Blvd.; Left onto Flora Blvd.; take the 2nd Right onto Eastham Lane.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4155693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2854 Eastham Lane have any available units?
2854 Eastham Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2854 Eastham Lane have?
Some of 2854 Eastham Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2854 Eastham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2854 Eastham Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2854 Eastham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2854 Eastham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2854 Eastham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2854 Eastham Lane does offer parking.
Does 2854 Eastham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2854 Eastham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2854 Eastham Lane have a pool?
No, 2854 Eastham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2854 Eastham Lane have accessible units?
No, 2854 Eastham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2854 Eastham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2854 Eastham Lane has units with dishwashers.
