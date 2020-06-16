2817 OCONNELL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

FOR RENT: Spacious 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. 2 car garage. Fenced in yard with covered screened in back porch. Move-in ready home. Lawn care included. Enter the foyer with formal dining room on the left with high ceiling and crown molding, formal living room on the right Flooring is ceramic tile throughout. The large family room opens to the kitchen. There is a breakfast nook adjacent to the kitchen with a large area for a table. The kitchen has a high breakfast bar. All kitchen appliances stainless steal. The master suite features a spacious bedroom with double walk-in closets, slider to the Florida room, and a private bath with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate step-in shower. The hallway to the bedrooms is a built-in desk, perfect to set up the computer. Home is located in a gated community, close to schools and the Loop shopping. Many highways are within a few minutes from the home. This gated community has an onsite security that patrols regularly. Enjoy the large pool and recreation center with large playground.