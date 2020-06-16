All apartments in Kissimmee
2817 OCONNELL DRIVE

2817 Oconnell Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2817 Oconnell Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cypress Reserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
FOR RENT: Spacious 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. 2 car garage. Fenced in yard with covered screened in back porch. Move-in ready home. Lawn care included. Enter the foyer with formal dining room on the left with high ceiling and crown molding, formal living room on the right Flooring is ceramic tile throughout. The large family room opens to the kitchen. There is a breakfast nook adjacent to the kitchen with a large area for a table. The kitchen has a high breakfast bar. All kitchen appliances stainless steal. The master suite features a spacious bedroom with double walk-in closets, slider to the Florida room, and a private bath with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate step-in shower. The hallway to the bedrooms is a built-in desk, perfect to set up the computer. Home is located in a gated community, close to schools and the Loop shopping. Many highways are within a few minutes from the home. This gated community has an onsite security that patrols regularly. Enjoy the large pool and recreation center with large playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 OCONNELL DRIVE have any available units?
2817 OCONNELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 OCONNELL DRIVE have?
Some of 2817 OCONNELL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 OCONNELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2817 OCONNELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 OCONNELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2817 OCONNELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2817 OCONNELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2817 OCONNELL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2817 OCONNELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 OCONNELL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 OCONNELL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2817 OCONNELL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2817 OCONNELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2817 OCONNELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 OCONNELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2817 OCONNELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
