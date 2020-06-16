All apartments in Kissimmee
2404 Askey Ct

2404 Askey Court · (321) 443-2156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2404 Askey Court, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2404 Askey Ct · Avail. now

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2404 Askey Ct Available 06/01/20 Beautiful House in Lakeside ......4 bed 2 1/2 bath - Located within the Desirable Community of Marisol! Great Location, Established Community! Very Centrally Located! Quiet Community. Located on a Cul De Sac, Good Curb Appeal! Downstairs features ceramic Tile in all Wet Areas, Spacious Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Eating Space in Kitchen with Sliders that Open to Privacy Fenced Rear Yard. ____________________________________________________________________
NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $65 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4242193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Askey Ct have any available units?
2404 Askey Ct has a unit available for $1,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 2404 Askey Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Askey Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Askey Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2404 Askey Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2404 Askey Ct offer parking?
No, 2404 Askey Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2404 Askey Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Askey Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Askey Ct have a pool?
No, 2404 Askey Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Askey Ct have accessible units?
No, 2404 Askey Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Askey Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 Askey Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2404 Askey Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2404 Askey Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
