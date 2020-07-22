2326 West Doris Street

Amenities
Unfurnished, 1443 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and carport. Freshly painted and move in ready. Spacious house with large rooms and ceramic flooring throughout. Large living room and kitchen with dining area. Master bedroom with walk in closet and door to access guest bedroom adjacent to it. Screened in patio behind carport and huge fenced yard. Utility room with washer & dryer hook ups and storage area with slab sink. Located off 192 and Phillip St. Close to schools, YMCA, stores, restaurants and historic downtown Kissimmee.
Sorry, not pet or section 8 friendly.
Call for your showing appointment.
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.