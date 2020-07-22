All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:19 PM

2326 West Doris Street

2326 West Doris Street · No Longer Available
Location

2326 West Doris Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Orange Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Unfurnished, 1443 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and carport. Freshly painted and move in ready. Spacious house with large rooms and ceramic flooring throughout. Large living room and kitchen with dining area. Master bedroom with walk in closet and door to access guest bedroom adjacent to it. Screened in patio behind carport and huge fenced yard. Utility room with washer & dryer hook ups and storage area with slab sink. Located off 192 and Phillip St. Close to schools, YMCA, stores, restaurants and historic downtown Kissimmee.

Sorry, not pet or section 8 friendly.

Call for your showing appointment.
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 West Doris Street have any available units?
2326 West Doris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2326 West Doris Street have?
Some of 2326 West Doris Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2326 West Doris Street currently offering any rent specials?
2326 West Doris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 West Doris Street pet-friendly?
No, 2326 West Doris Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2326 West Doris Street offer parking?
Yes, 2326 West Doris Street offers parking.
Does 2326 West Doris Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2326 West Doris Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 West Doris Street have a pool?
No, 2326 West Doris Street does not have a pool.
Does 2326 West Doris Street have accessible units?
No, 2326 West Doris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 West Doris Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2326 West Doris Street does not have units with dishwashers.
