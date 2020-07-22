2326 West Doris Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

Unfurnished, 1443 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and carport. Freshly painted and move in ready. Spacious house with large rooms and ceramic flooring throughout. Large living room and kitchen with dining area. Master bedroom with walk in closet and door to access guest bedroom adjacent to it. Screened in patio behind carport and huge fenced yard. Utility room with washer & dryer hook ups and storage area with slab sink. Located off 192 and Phillip St. Close to schools, YMCA, stores, restaurants and historic downtown Kissimmee.



Sorry, not pet or section 8 friendly.



Call for your showing appointment.

Ackley Florida Property Management

407-349-8080

www.ackleyflorida.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.