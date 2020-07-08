All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

2217 SAN VITTORINO CIR, #108

2217 San Vittorino Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2217 San Vittorino Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Venetian Bay- 4 bed 3 bath Best looking townhouse gated community in Kissimmee! Rented Unfurnished.....Cozy sitting areas on the lake, walkways, 4 swimming pools, children's play areas, club house with movie theater, fitness center, games room, basket ball courts, picnic areas, sundeck with water features!

Under renovations and will have new light grey paint, new blinds, new
grey flooring throughout!

Great location convenient for schools, shopping. Less than 1 mile north of 192 off Hoagland Blvd- this community has it all. Talk about a great looking well planed community- and this home is a must see. photo's don't do it justice-so quick before it's too late. call to SEE THIS ONE BEFORE SOMEONE ELSE RENTS IT FIRST! Pets are allowed however they MUST BE UNDER 20 POUNDS THE FRONT OFFICE REQUIRES PROOF OF WEIGHT AND SHOTS. No work trucks, RV's etc allowed by the HOA Applicants must also be approved by the HOA.

This home is owned by a seasoned investor. You could live here for years to come. Your current credit score isn't as important as your stable employment and clean background.
Apply on line now at www.renterschoicehomes.com application fee $65 per adult over 18 year.

Qualifications:
• Live local to the area
• Current stable employment
• Last 2 months pay stubs are required & color copy of ID
• All adults over the age of 18 must fill out an application and be listed
on the lease.
• Household income must be over 3 times the monthly net rent.
• Credit scores under 650 the last month rent is required
• Must have good references and rental history.
• No evictions
Must be willing to keep the home clean and tidy
Must Change A/C filter monthly
Must report any maintenance issues promptly.

Please call with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
