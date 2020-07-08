2217 SAN VITTORINO CIR, #108

Amenities

Venetian Bay- 4 bed 3 bath Best looking townhouse gated community in Kissimmee! Rented Unfurnished.....Cozy sitting areas on the lake, walkways, 4 swimming pools, children's play areas, club house with movie theater, fitness center, games room, basket ball courts, picnic areas, sundeck with water features!



Under renovations and will have new light grey paint, new blinds, new

grey flooring throughout!



Great location convenient for schools, shopping. Less than 1 mile north of 192 off Hoagland Blvd- this community has it all. Talk about a great looking well planed community- and this home is a must see. photo's don't do it justice-so quick before it's too late. call to SEE THIS ONE BEFORE SOMEONE ELSE RENTS IT FIRST! Pets are allowed however they MUST BE UNDER 20 POUNDS THE FRONT OFFICE REQUIRES PROOF OF WEIGHT AND SHOTS. No work trucks, RV's etc allowed by the HOA Applicants must also be approved by the HOA.



This home is owned by a seasoned investor. You could live here for years to come. Your current credit score isn't as important as your stable employment and clean background.

Apply on line now at www.renterschoicehomes.com application fee $65 per adult over 18 year.



Qualifications:

• Live local to the area

• Current stable employment

• Last 2 months pay stubs are required & color copy of ID

• All adults over the age of 18 must fill out an application and be listed

on the lease.

• Household income must be over 3 times the monthly net rent.

• Credit scores under 650 the last month rent is required

• Must have good references and rental history.

• No evictions

Must be willing to keep the home clean and tidy

Must Change A/C filter monthly

Must report any maintenance issues promptly.

•

Please call with any questions.