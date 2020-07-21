All apartments in Kissimmee
2000 CYPRESS BAY BLVD
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

2000 CYPRESS BAY BLVD

2000 Cypress Bay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Cypress Bay Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2000 CYPRESS BAY BLVD Available 09/12/19 3 Bedrm Upgraded Kissimmee Townhome for Rent in Cypress Lake (See Terms) -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: September 12, 2019

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1450.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1525.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1525.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1450.00/mo
2000 Cypress Bay Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34743
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

Subdivision: Cypress Lakes Townhomes
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Property Sub Type: Townhome
Square Ft:1807
Year Built: 2005

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Very Nice Two Story Corner Townhome W/1 Car Garage
*Home Features An Upgraded Kitchen
*Breakfast Nook
*Private Living Room & Great Room
*Large Master Bedrm
*Laundry Room Is On 2nd Floor
*Corner Lot/Unit
*JUST MINUTES To: All Theme Parks
*1 Bedrm Downstairs
*This Property Is Partially Furnished (Will Be Rented As Is)
*Master Bedrm Downstairs
*Family Room
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*No Rear Neighbors
*JUST MINUTES To Disney
*COMMUNITY Pool
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: September 12, 2019

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Florida Turnpike Take exit 249, Turn LEFT on Osceola Pkwy, Turn RIGHT onto Buenaventura Blvd, Turn RIGHT onto FL-530, Take 1st RIGHT onto Lakeside Drive, Turn RIGHT onto Westlake Drive, Turn LEFT onto Latimer Drive, Take 1st RIGHT onto Cypress Bay Blvd.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

(RLNE4230396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

