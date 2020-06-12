/
3 bedroom apartments
20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Key Largo, FL
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
30 Units Available
Keys Lake Villas
106003 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1349 sqft
Welcome to our new Townhome Apartment Community at Keys Lake Villas in Key Largo, Florida! Since the beginning of time the water has called to travelers and now at Keys Lake Villas, paradise is at your front door.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
94825 Overseas Hwy
94825 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1617 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 94825 Overseas Hwy in Key Largo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
103225 Overseas Highway
103225 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
EXTREMELY CLEAN (rare for a rental) gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Shows like new. All tile throughout, granite tops, new stainless appliances, hurricane windows/doors, metal roof, brick paver driveway on large lot and more. Plenty of parking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
155 S Coco Plum Road
155 South Coco Plum Road, Key Largo, FL
Long-term 12 month minimum rental. This property is one of a kind with Ocean front views and a dock on a canal with davits out back.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
980 Oleander Road
980 Oleander Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Newly remodeled single family home. New Marble tiled floors, new Kitchen cabinets, New SS appliance, freshly painted. Privacy fenced back yard, under roof back porch, plenty of off street parking .
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
41 North Drive
41 North Drive, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique Waterfront Home with bay front view -deep canal - Luxury living -Round built home offers 3 bed 2 baths living area open kitchen -tile -bright -wraparound terrace- downstairs offers a large one bedroom apartment steps from the water - Pool
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
20 Pelican Road
20 Pelican Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
Key Largo Waterfront home 3 BED 3Bath with pool two big open Porch newly furniture with pool table boat ramp on the property for all your water toys. Enyoy Tropical Living
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
478 summerland Road
478 Summerland Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2500 sqft
Luxury paradise Penthouse - 3 bed 3 baths - living room dining area -Large modern kitchen with top of the line appliances - washer & Dryer - private carport - marble floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
213 Atlantic Boulevard
213 Atlantic Boulevard, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1310 sqft
Freshly painted interior and ready for new tenant. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upstairs unit available for long term rental. Approximately 1,310 sq. ft. living area and located in Port Largo, this multifamily home is like none you have seen before.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
179 Lorelane Place
179 Lorelane Place, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful canalfront pool home located in Key Largo. Partially furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with cathedral ceilings, open concept layout and large back porch. Covered parking, tons of storage and washer and dryer located downstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
55 Tarpon Avenue
55 Tarpon Avenue, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1615 sqft
Location Location! 3 bedroom, 2 bath CBS home located just three lots from the Homeowners Park in desirable Riviera Village.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
314 Loeb Avenue
314 Loeb Avenue, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1768 sqft
Light and bright, this home has a modern open floor plan. Located on clean canal with easy boating access. Inside, the home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a den, which can be used as either an office/study or as an additional bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park
9 Miami Drive, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1032 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on quiet street in Key Largo Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
4 Grassy Rd
4 Grassy Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Completely renovated and fully furnished, stunning waterfront home featuring granite countertop and gorgeous backsplash in the kitchen. Capacity for up to 8 people.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
202 W Canal Dr
202 West Canal Drive, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Location in Key Largo! Beautiful 3/2 furnished home on a private lot covered by trees, sand and open areas. Fishing dock, paddle and kayaks. Large parking area, front and back of the property.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
1301 Almay Street - 1
1301 Almay Street, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
FINISHED! ! ! PRISTINE FINISHES AND DETAILS IS WHAT YOU GET WITH THIS BUILDER!! TRAVERTINE STONE AND IMPORTED WOOD FLOORS, DESIGNER CABINETRY, QUARTZ TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE, LED LIGHTING, BBQ AREA, METAL ROOF, PAVED DRIVEWAY AND BREEZEWAY,
Results within 1 mile of Key Largo
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
579 Beach Road
579 Beach Road, Tavernier, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Bring your boat to the wonderfully located 3 bedroom home within walking distance of the ocean and Harry Harris Park! Partially remolded with updated kitchen, new bathroom! Beautifully furnished, WIFI and utilities included.
Results within 5 miles of Key Largo
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
142 Harbor Drive
142 Harbor Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1512 sqft
Property can be Rented Full 3/2 or 2/1 upstairs and separate 1/1 downstairs ask for the options.Property Currently also for SALE but if leased we will remove the Listing. Tenant occupied until August 1st - DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS AT ALL.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
169 Plantation Drive
169 Plantation Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2128 sqft
Deep waters Canal front -ocean side -beautiful single family home Over 2000 sq feet of living space -Offers 2 large bedrooms 2 full baths plus a loft that sleep 3 kids Open lay out - Open living room & dining room - large open kitchen -
Results within 10 miles of Key Largo
Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
1 Unit Available
88181 Old Highway
88181 Old Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2000 sqft
Neatly appointed 3BR/2BA Condo in Coral Harbour Club located at Mile Marker 88 on the oceanside, and arguably one of the most exclusive condominium communities in Islamorada.
