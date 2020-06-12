/
2 bedroom apartments
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Key Largo, FL
Keys Lake Villas
106003 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
921 sqft
Welcome to our new Townhome Apartment Community at Keys Lake Villas in Key Largo, Florida! Since the beginning of time the water has called to travelers and now at Keys Lake Villas, paradise is at your front door.
18 Miami Drive, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1306 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION in one of the most desirable Bayfront Edgewater area, Arts & Entertainment District. Fully custom finished 2 BEDS/2.
484 Summerland Road, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
This is a private Compound built on 2017 with only 3 exclusive waterfront Penthouse - Available now is PH 1 first floor- Modern & stylish - Living room and dining area together - open modern kitchen -breakfast counter - 2 master bedrooms 2 full
367 King Avenue
367 King Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Furnished Monthly or Seasonal rental. Amazing view of the creek on all sides. It's a house in the sky! New pool Private Dock and Ramp access. Amazing creek location with great ocean and bay access within mins. Nicely decorated and spacious.
9 Poinciana Drive
9 Poinciana Drive, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1947 sqft
Dade Pine Vaulted Ceilings, & Fireplace. The Primary Residents floor plan consists of a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with an additional LoftSpiral Staircases, leading to a Large Loft.
60 Central Avenue
60 Central Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
824 sqft
Ideal for your vacation. Beautiful, Peaceful, Private Key''s Rustic house, on stills, surrounded by trees. It feels like a cabin in the mountains, however you'll have a partial view of the Bay from the screened front porch.Enjoy beautiful Sunsets.
98402 Windward Avenue
98402 Windward Ave, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
778 sqft
One Year or 6 month Rental. View of the Pool from your second floor condo. Nice upgrades, granite counter tops. Gated Community with great amenities. Tennis courts, boat ramp sunset pier, (under construction until Oct.
174 W Avenue C
174 W C Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Looking for your own slice of paradise? Look no further! This canal front 2 bedroom / 2.5 bath mobile home is available immediately for long term rental.
121 4th Lane
121 4th Lane, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
960 sqft
Waterfront home Remodeled with Cathedral ceiling2 Bed/ 2Bath concrete dock 60 FT with davitsoceanside Beautiful area
293 St Thomas Avenue
293 St Thomas Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1362 sqft
you will fall in love with this luxury vacation rental that is on few steps to the beach... perfect getaway for boaters great canal acces to Ocean and close proximity to reefs on the outskirts of John Pennekamp as well as Rodriguez Key...
135 Coco Plum Road
135 South Coco Plum Road, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2 Bedroom/2 Bath furnished downstairs.$2,500. includes electric, water, cable and internet. There is about 20' of dockage if you have a boat. All impact windows and doors. NO PETS. F/L/S.
101644 overseas hwy
101644 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
LIVE THE FLORIDA KEYS LIFESTYLE DAILY! ENJOY THIS PIECE OF PARADISE! WAKE UP AND TAKE A FEW STEPS TO THE DOCKS & FISHING PIER BRAND NEW 2020 & FULLY FURNISHED 2BEDROOMS 1FULL BATHROOM RV TRAILER IN KEY LARGO, FLORIDA KEYS MONTH TO MONTH RENTAL MM
299 MORRIS AVE
299 Morris Avenue, Monroe County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
IT'S 5'O CLOCK SOMEWHERE! TRANQUIL SETTING OVERLOOKING WATER! ENJOY LAZY SUNSET AFTERNOONS IN THIS BRAND NEW VERY SPACIOUS TRAILER 2-BEDROOMS & 1 BATHROOM RENT INCLUDES LIGHT, WATER, TRASH & PARKING FOR ONLY $1950 A MONTH! PLEASE CALL L/A FOR
87200 Overseas Highway
87200 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1381 sqft
Islamorada Executive Bay Club ...Waterfront townhouse, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus loft. Amazing views of the bay. Gorgeous sunset views from the open balcony overlooking the bay. Steps away from the pool and clubhouse. Mile Marker 87.
