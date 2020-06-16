All apartments in Key Largo
367 King Avenue

Location

367 King Avenue, Key Largo, FL 33037

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Furnished Monthly or Seasonal rental. Amazing view of the creek on all sides. It's a house in the sky! New pool Private Dock and Ramp access. Amazing creek location with great ocean and bay access within mins. Nicely decorated and spacious. Extremely clean and Private dock. Bring your boat or rent one and jet skis. Kayak, canoe, and paddle board available for renters on property. Plenty of space to park an RV and trailer. Renters also have access to ramp for free located 2 blocks away. Also, can easily dock up to many nearby restaurants! From the house, catch a glimpse of local manatees and dolphins. The property is basically in John Pennecamp park. Beautiful ancient mangroves accessible through either north or south creeks both are which located

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 King Avenue have any available units?
367 King Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 367 King Avenue have?
Some of 367 King Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 King Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
367 King Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 King Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 367 King Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Largo.
Does 367 King Avenue offer parking?
No, 367 King Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 367 King Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 King Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 King Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 367 King Avenue has a pool.
Does 367 King Avenue have accessible units?
No, 367 King Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 367 King Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 367 King Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 367 King Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 367 King Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
