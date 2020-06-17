All apartments in Key Largo
Find more places like 1301 Almay Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Key Largo, FL
/
1301 Almay Street - 1
Last updated March 27 2020 at 12:54 PM

1301 Almay Street - 1

1301 Almay Street · (305) 776-4037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Key Largo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1301 Almay Street, Key Largo, FL 33037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
FINISHED! ! ! PRISTINE FINISHES AND DETAILS IS WHAT YOU GET WITH THIS BUILDER!! TRAVERTINE STONE AND IMPORTED WOOD FLOORS, DESIGNER CABINETRY, QUARTZ TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE, LED LIGHTING, BBQ AREA, METAL ROOF, PAVED DRIVEWAY AND BREEZEWAY, SMART HOME, SURROUND SOUND, HOME OWNERS PARK WITH RAMP ACCESS.... Ground Level offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Open Living Area with bar, glass door leads to a large Paved Breezeway surrounded with mature trees & orchid garden, lots of shade and privacy w/fenced yard... Second Level offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Laundry, open and spacious Living Area with lots of natural light, Chef Kitchen with Island/Custom Dinning Table, 2 a/c unit. Impact doors and windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Almay Street - 1 have any available units?
1301 Almay Street - 1 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1301 Almay Street - 1 have?
Some of 1301 Almay Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Almay Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Almay Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Almay Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Almay Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Largo.
Does 1301 Almay Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Almay Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1301 Almay Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Almay Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Almay Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1301 Almay Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Almay Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1301 Almay Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Almay Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Almay Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Almay Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1301 Almay Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1301 Almay Street - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Keys Lake Villas
106003 Overseas Hwy
Key Largo, FL 33037

Similar Pages

Key Largo 2 BedroomsKey Largo 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Key Largo Apartments with BalconyKey Largo Apartments with Pool
Key Largo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLHialeah, FLDoral, FLCoral Gables, FLMiami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLHomestead, FLKendall West, FLThe Hammocks, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL
Palmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLMarathon, FLWest Miami, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FL
Islamorada, Village of Islands, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLPrinceton, FLCutler Bay, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLUniversity Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Miami Dade College
Johnson & Wales University-North Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity