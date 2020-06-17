1301 Almay Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

FINISHED! ! ! PRISTINE FINISHES AND DETAILS IS WHAT YOU GET WITH THIS BUILDER!! TRAVERTINE STONE AND IMPORTED WOOD FLOORS, DESIGNER CABINETRY, QUARTZ TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE, LED LIGHTING, BBQ AREA, METAL ROOF, PAVED DRIVEWAY AND BREEZEWAY, SMART HOME, SURROUND SOUND, HOME OWNERS PARK WITH RAMP ACCESS.... Ground Level offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Open Living Area with bar, glass door leads to a large Paved Breezeway surrounded with mature trees & orchid garden, lots of shade and privacy w/fenced yard... Second Level offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Laundry, open and spacious Living Area with lots of natural light, Chef Kitchen with Island/Custom Dinning Table, 2 a/c unit. Impact doors and windows.