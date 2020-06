Amenities

Furnished Resort Villa Two bedroom, two bath apartment at the Ocean Club Condo. Apartment has a large lanai terrace with Tropical views over lake and gardens! Must see video to appreciate the space. Ocean Club Resort style amenities include: Clubhouse, meeting room, one gourmet restaurant, a beach side bar and grill, 9 pools, spa fitness, tennis, playground and beach. It includes 2 parking spaces.