400 S Mashta Dr

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Magnificent waterfront house. This one & only architectural masterpiece designed by award winning architect Charles Pawley sits on one of the best waterfront lots. Offers total privacy (Gated & located on secluded cul-de-sac), unique waterfront accommodations for your yacht (70' concrete dock for a 100' under strict supervision by captain of yacht) High ceilings, floor to ceiling impact glass with the most stunning water views. Master suite on 2nd floor. Home theater, office, waterfront summer kitchen, over-sized garage. Beautiful garden & unbelievable sunsets. The house was portrayed in several high end advertisements and famous mega star Gong Li scene in last remake. Prices will change depending length of time or season. As an example: 100K for 1 month , 70K for 3 months

plus expenses