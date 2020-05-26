All apartments in Key Biscayne
Location

400 South Mashta Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$60,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath

Amenities

garage
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Magnificent waterfront house. This one & only architectural masterpiece designed by award winning architect Charles Pawley sits on one of the best waterfront lots. Offers total privacy (Gated & located on secluded cul-de-sac), unique waterfront accommodations for your yacht (70' concrete dock for a 100' under strict supervision by captain of yacht) High ceilings, floor to ceiling impact glass with the most stunning water views. Master suite on 2nd floor. Home theater, office, waterfront summer kitchen, over-sized garage. Beautiful garden & unbelievable sunsets. The house was portrayed in several high end advertisements and famous mega star Gong Li scene in last remake. Prices will change depending length of time or season. As an example: 100K for 1 month , 70K for 3 months
plus expenses

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 S Mashta Dr have any available units?
400 S Mashta Dr has a unit available for $60,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 400 S Mashta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
400 S Mashta Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 S Mashta Dr pet-friendly?
No, 400 S Mashta Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 400 S Mashta Dr offer parking?
Yes, 400 S Mashta Dr does offer parking.
Does 400 S Mashta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 S Mashta Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 S Mashta Dr have a pool?
Yes, 400 S Mashta Dr has a pool.
Does 400 S Mashta Dr have accessible units?
No, 400 S Mashta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 400 S Mashta Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 S Mashta Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 S Mashta Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 S Mashta Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
