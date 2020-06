Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom loft totally furnished in Key Biscayne! The unit is very bright and spacious and comes completely equipt with all kitchen wear and linens. The building features a nice swimming pool and a garden area. It as a great location, only steps from the beach and close the the park, shops, restaurants and community center. Can be rented short or long term.