Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Enjoy this fabulous house and lots of privacy with 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms. Spacious outdoor space with covered terrace, and garage. Ample space to entertain with pool. This unit is a 3,774 square feet under air. Wood and marble floor throughout with dining room separated from the living room and family room. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry and stainless appliances. Must see it!!