200 Ocean Lane Dr

Amenities
Completely updated bright & airy, 2 private in-suite master bedrooms in split plan, south-east exposure, unit have wood floors & marble bathrooms, walking closets, open kitchen w/high end designer finishes, upscale appliances, floor to ceiling impact glass doors and windows, ample balcony to enjoy the ocean and beach breeze.
Exclusive oceanfront full service building, a resort style amenities with direct beach access, on site management & security.
Maintenance includes A/C, electricity, water, cable TV, Internet, gym, BBQ, party room, valet.
Walking distance to shops, parks, community center and restaurants.