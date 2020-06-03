All apartments in Key Biscayne
Home
/
Key Biscayne, FL
/
200 Ocean Lane Dr
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:18 PM

200 Ocean Lane Dr

200 Ocean Lane Drive · (305) 613-6151
Location

200 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1007 · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
valet service
Completely updated bright & airy, 2 private in-suite master bedrooms in split plan, south-east exposure, unit have wood floors & marble bathrooms, walking closets, open kitchen w/high end designer finishes, upscale appliances, floor to ceiling impact glass doors and windows, ample balcony to enjoy the ocean and beach breeze.
Exclusive oceanfront full service building, a resort style amenities with direct beach access, on site management & security.
Maintenance includes A/C, electricity, water, cable TV, Internet, gym, BBQ, party room, valet.
Walking distance to shops, parks, community center and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Ocean Lane Dr have any available units?
200 Ocean Lane Dr has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Ocean Lane Dr have?
Some of 200 Ocean Lane Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Ocean Lane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
200 Ocean Lane Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Ocean Lane Dr pet-friendly?
No, 200 Ocean Lane Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 200 Ocean Lane Dr offer parking?
No, 200 Ocean Lane Dr does not offer parking.
Does 200 Ocean Lane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Ocean Lane Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Ocean Lane Dr have a pool?
Yes, 200 Ocean Lane Dr has a pool.
Does 200 Ocean Lane Dr have accessible units?
No, 200 Ocean Lane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Ocean Lane Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Ocean Lane Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Ocean Lane Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 Ocean Lane Dr has units with air conditioning.
