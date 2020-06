Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool

*** Available to move in July-August *** Very nice Condo in Commodore WEST. Open floor plan with renovated Kitchen and wood floors. Large balcony with very Nice views to Key Biscayne and Ocean. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths. White on White Kitchen. One parking space assigned and Laundry Facilities in same floor. Walk to the Beach and enjoy key Biscayne Lifestyle.